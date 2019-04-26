India witnessing pro-incumbency wave: Modi (Third Lead)

on Friday said the country was witnessing a "pro-incumbency" wave for the first time since Independence and that there was an atmosphere of enthusiasm for the return of his government.

Addressing a rally here, cautioned BJP workers against any complacency and said elections should be fought in the spirit of brotherhood. He later filed his nomination papers in presence of senior BJP and NDA leaders.

said that notwithstanding the stridency displayed by an opponent, there should not be any quarrel. "Friendship, brotherhood, this is the victory of democracy," he said.

Modi also urged the party workers not to react to any abuses hurled at him. "Let the abuses go into Modi's account. I convert dirt into manure and then use it to blossom Lotus (election symbol of BJP)," he said.

He said BJP workers all over the country were working hard. "From to Kanyakumari, from Pasighat to Porbandar, there is an enthusiasm in the country.

As Modi said "Phir ek baar", the gathering responded by saying "Modi sarkar".

Modi said there had been several elections after Independence but the political pundits will need to analyse the "pro-incumbency wave that the country is seeing for the first time."

"People have made up their mind. There is a feeling of uniqueness in the hard work of party workers and the love and affection of people."

He targeted and governments for violence against BJP workers.

Referring to the body of a BJP's 22-year-old youth wing leader found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's district earlier this month, he said such crimes were committed to spread scare among people.

He compared BJP workers with "gawale" (milkmen) accompanying Lord Krishna, the "vanar sena" of Lord and workers of

He said a lot of people raised security concerns about his road show on Thursday, but he gets protection from wishes of mothers and sisters.

"Matrishakti (mother power) gives me a lot of blessings. If something protects Modi, it is the blessings of crores of mothers and daughters," Modi said.

He said BJP workers should also bring together first time voters irrespective of their political affiliation and offer them "jaggery" to celebrate their first time vote.

Modi said he had been travelling across various parts of the country in the past one-and-a-half months. "We are only an instrument. The election is being fought by the people of country. And they have a lot of expectations from us."

He said looking at the response of people on Thursday, the BJP has already won Varanasi, but he will not be satisfied till the party wins every booth. "My should not be defeated," he said.

"We have to break some records," he said. "Democracy should win," he said, urging party workers to establish rapport with families in their area.

