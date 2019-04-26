BJP's Anurag Thakur declares Rs 5.54 cr assets

-
-
Anurag Thakur, the BJP's three-time MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday filed his nomination papers and declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5.54 crore.
In an affidavit submitted with his nomination papers, Thakur declared that he and his wife Sheffali Thakur have self-acquired assets of Rs 4,96,70,616 and Rs 57,71,330 respectively.
Thakur, who is the son of two-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, has a loan of Rs 10,185,114, while his wife owns gems and jewellery worth Rs 22.08 lakh.
The MP and his wife have insurance policies worth Rs 16,78,493 and Rs 3,13,154. The couple also owns foreign-made pistols. While Thakur has a Walther worth Rs 3.25 lakh, his wife has a F.N. Browning pistol costing Rs 2.50 lakh.
Before filing his nomination papers, Thakur held a roadshow from Gandhi Chowk to Bhota Chowk. He earlier offered prayers at the Awah Devi temple in nearby Samirpur.
Speaking on the occasion, Thakur expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and all senior party leaders. He also thanked the people of his constituency for reposing their faith in him.
"As a Member of Parliament, I have done my best to not just raise the issues of my constituency and my state, but also bring some great infrastructure projects to my people," he said.
"The support of the people was why we could bring AIIMS in Bilaspur, Central University in Dehra, five Kendriya Vidyalayas, PGI Satellite Centre and Mother and Child Care center in Una and a Medical College in Hamirpur," the Lok Sabha member said.
The Congress has fielded five-time legislator Ram Lal Thakur from Hamirpur, a seat the party has won only once in 30 years.
Ram Lal Thakur has represented the state in kabaddi six times at the national-level and was also the captain of the team thrice.
Hamirpur votes in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.
