Anurag Thakur, the BJP's three-time from in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday filed his nomination papers and declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5.54 crore.

In an affidavit submitted with his nomination papers, Thakur declared that he and his wife have self-acquired assets of Rs 4,96,70,616 and Rs 57,71,330 respectively.

Thakur, who is the son of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, has a loan of Rs 10,185,114, while his wife owns gems and jewellery worth Rs 22.08 lakh.

The and his wife have worth Rs 16,78,493 and Rs 3,13,154. The couple also owns foreign-made pistols. While Thakur has a Walther worth Rs 3.25 lakh, his wife has a F.N. Browning pistol costing Rs 2.50 lakh.

Before filing his nomination papers, Thakur held a roadshow from Gandhi Chowk to Bhota Chowk. He earlier offered prayers at the in nearby Samirpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur expressed his gratitude towards Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and all senior party leaders. He also thanked the people of his constituency for reposing their faith in him.

"As a Member of Parliament, I have done my best to not just raise the issues of my constituency and my state, but also bring some great infrastructure projects to my people," he said.

"The support of the people was why we could bring AIIMS in Bilaspur, in Dehra, five Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Mother and Child Care center in Una and a in Hamirpur," the member said.

The has fielded five-time from Hamirpur, a seat the party has won only once in 30 years.

has represented the state in kabaddi six times at the national-level and was also the of the team thrice.

votes in the seventh and last phase of the elections on May 19.

