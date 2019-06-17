Bihar minister on a sticky wicket for asking about cricket score at press meet

Opposition leaders demanded the resignation of Bihar Health on Monday for allegedly asking about the score during cricket match between and Pakistan, while he was at a press conference of in district where nearly 100 children have died due to Acute Syndrome (AES).

The opposition RJD, Congress, HAM and Left parties leaders have demanded Pandey's resignation for his display of "insensitivity".

" was more interested to know the cricket score when was addressing the media on how to control the situation after outbreak of that claimed so many children's lives," said.

Purve demanded Pandey's resignation and said his party will take up this issue.

Hindustani Awam Morch Danish Rizwan said Pandey's priority was cricket and not children dying from

CPI(M) leader said "such a has no moral right to continue."

had accompanied to on Sunday along with Union for Health

After Harsh Vardhan met many patients, parents, doctors and health officials, he addressed a press meet where Pandey was allegedly seen asking someone about the score during the match between and

Choubey was also seen napping during the press meet but he denied it and claimed that he was "in deep thought".

--IANS

