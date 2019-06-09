Bihar Health Minister meets Vardhan, rise in AES and JE cases discussed

of Sunday called on Union at his residence here.

They discussed various health schemes operational in the state, according to an official statement.

also reviewed the reported rise in cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Gaya in

has directed senior officers of the to discuss the situation with the state and districts authorities.

He has directed the ministry to extend all support and assistance to the

"The is coordinating with the for distribution of with glucose in the meals to prevent development of AES," Vardhan said.

The is closely monitoring the situation in the affected districts and will visit at an appropriate time in the future to review AES cases and the central health schemes in the state, the statement said.

From January 2019 till June 8, altogether 48 cases of AES have been reported with 11 deaths in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)