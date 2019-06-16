AES deaths: Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with Aswini Kumar, Bihar health minister

Dr on Sunday chaired a meeting with Mos Health Aswini Kumar Choubey and here as Acute Syndrome (AES) has claimed 84 lives till now.

Doctors of and Hospital (SKMCH) were also present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, met the patients and their families. He also reviewed public health measures for containment and management of

Earlier, attendants of patients admitted to the government alleged that there were no doctors on call during the night.

"My daughter is in the ICU room of SKMCH. The death toll is increasing day by day. There were no doctors after 12 in the night and only nurses are here. There are four bodies inside ICU," told ANI.

Another attendant, said, "My four-year-old daughter was admitted to hospital on Saturday. She was declared dead today. There is no facility in SKMCH."

In the wake of the fatalities, announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the children who died due to in Muzaffarpur. He also gave directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the

Earlier, said the is doing its best to

"We are trying everything and anything that can save children's lives. Everything is being made available from medicines to doctors. We have even called doctors and nurses from AIIMS in Patna," he said.

"There is a protocol regarding what kind of medicines and facilities should be given and we are doing the same. We are monitoring things regularly and trying to save our children," said.

Recalling the situation that prevailed five years ago, Pandey said a team that was formed to ascertain the cause of this concluded that sleeping empty stomach at night, due to humidity and eating lychee on empty stomach were some of the causes of

"Our government has tried to spread awareness which will be beneficial as well. Advertisement in newspapers, radio jingles, pamphlets and mic announcements are going to spread awareness regarding the Health ministry is also working on it," he said.

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)