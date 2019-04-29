BJD fields candidate's widow in Odisha assembly seat

Odisha's ruling on Monday said it would field Savitri Agarwalla, the widow of sitting MLA and party candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla, from the Assembly constituency in district.

BJD President and Chief Minister made the announcement.

Polling for the seat will be held on May 19.

was slated to go to polls in the fourth and final phase of the Assembly elections, being held simultaneously in with the Lok Sabha polls, on April 29 but voting was deferred following Agarwalla's death on April 20.

is contesting as the BJP candidate and Jayant Mohanty is the candidate.

