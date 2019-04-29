Was served bed tea very late, woke up late: Moon Moon

Long after clashes were witnessed during polling in West Bengals Lok Sabha seat on Monday, (TMC) candidate from the constituency said she was not aware of it because she was served "bed tea very late" due to which she woke up very late.

Sen, who is a from Bankura and is up against and BJP's candidate Babul Supriyo, also claimed that violence is "happening all over India, not just in Bengal."

On Monday, Supriyo's car was allegedly vandalised by TMC activists outside a polling station in Barabani. The leader was, however, unharmed.

He was allegedly attacked multiple times and heckled by agitators backed by state's ruling party in Barabani and Ranigunj.

Sen was asked by reporters whether she had information about the violence in the constituency, to which she responded, "I haven't. All I know is I have to go to Kulti. And I know that they gave me bed tea very late and I woke up very late. What can I say? I really do not know."

The said that violence was rampant during the erstwhile Left regime.

Asked about the pre-poll communal violence in the area and whether she had spoken to the victims, Sen said, "I haven't. We are not involved in the riots. I have been busy campaigning for Trinamool and myself."

She lost her cool when a asked her about the violence against Supriyo.

"If you repeat that name here, you will see what happens to your camera".

Then, with a smirk, she advised the reporter: "Take pictures of people who are dying."

To queries about how confident she was of beating Supriyo, she said, "I do not want to hear his name."

--IANS

bdc/ssp/akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)