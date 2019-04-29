Amid violence, over 76% turnout in Bengal till 5 pm (4th Lead)

Amid widespread violence, including the attack on a Union Minister, clashes outside polling booths, hurling of bombs and EVM snags, over 76 per cent of the electorate voted till 5 p.m. in the fourth phase of on Monday.

Long queues of men and women were seen outside the polling stations in Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, and Bolpur constituencies which went to the polls on Monday.

Of the overall polling percentage of 76.44 till 5 p.m., Baharampur recorded 76.16 per cent voting, 76.55 per cent, 78.33 per cent, Burdwan East 76.92 per cent, 75.31 per cent, 73.64 per cent, Bolpur 77.95 per cent and 76.69 per cent, an said.

The voting started at 7 a.m. and was scheduled to continue till 6 p.m. A total of 1,34,56,491 voters spread across 15,277 polling stations were eligible to decide the fate of 68 candidates.

and candidate from Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised, allegedly by Trinamool workers, outside a polling station in Barabani. The was unharmed in the incident.

"Our polling agent was not allowed to sit in a booth in Barabani by the Trinamool supporters. took the agent with him inside the booth and asked the presiding to make arrangements so that he could sit there. While returning, Trinamool activists surrounded his vehicle and some pelted stones, breaking the rear glass," a told IANS.

Supriyo also alleged that a agent at a booth in Jamuria was not allowed to take his place in the polling station.

Later in the day, Supriyo was heckled by agitators backed by the ruling Trinamool at Raniganj. "I am disappointed with the role of the central forces. It is sad that the central forces did not work properly," Supriyo said.

In Baharampur, sitting and senior accused Trinamool workers of capturing booths and stopping voters from coming to the polling stations in certain areas.

Several people, including a woman, were injured after bombs were hurled by some unidentified miscreants at Hanskhali in constituency.

Reports of booth capturing and intimidating voters surfaced from at least three booths in district's Rampurhat and at Ketugram in East Burdwan.

Meanwhile, the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd after villagers and voters demanded deployment of central forces in Jemua in the constituency.

A political clash ensued after miscreants, allegedly backed by Trinamool, vandalised houses of villagers and BJP supporters in Birbhum's Nalhai and Nanur, areas infamous for political violence. Some Trinamool supporters also accused BJP activists of vandalising their houses in the afternoon to take revenge.

Villagers at Law Bagan in Birbhum's Suri were allegedly offered tea and puffed rice by Trinamool activists and locked up in a house and told not to vote, local people said, adding that their voter identity cards were also snatched away. Later, security personnel took the voters to the polling stations.

Voting was stalled at Poduma under the the segment after villagers vandalised a polling booth in the Birbhum constituency. The villagers clashed with the security forces following a dispute over depositing mobile phones, officials said.

To bring the situation under control, the security personnel fired in the air. However, Trinamool's Birbhum candidate said that two people were injured in the firing.

"Polling was stalled for some time at a booth in Dubrajpur before resuming later," an of the commission said.

In Burdwan East's Purbasthali, some Trinamool supporters accused BJP workers of attacking them while they were returning from the booth after exercising their franchise.

Meanwhile, Trinamool's Birbhum district was put "under strict surveillance" following allegations that he was threatening polling officials.

The BJP demanded repoll in the entire Birbhum constituency and in a number of polling stations in Asansol, and seats.

"We have sought repoll in the entire Birbhum constituency and also in the polling stations of Baraboni, Pandaveswar (both part of parliamentary constituency), Chakdah (part of Ranaghat) and Chapra (part of Krishnanagar)," said state BJP Vice

Leading the pack of star constituencies is Asansol, where Supriyo, a singer-turned-politician, is facing challenge from Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen, and the daughter of Bengali screen legend The CPI-M, which has pockets of support in the constituency, is also in fray.

In neighbouring Burdwan-Durgapur, BJP leader and is pitted against Trinamool

In Baharampur, Chowdhury is bidding for his fifth straight win, while is set for an absorbing tussle between of the Trinamool and BJP's Kalyan Chaubey, former of the Indian football team.

will vote in all the seven legs of the staggered Lok Sabha elections. The votes will be counted on May 23.

