BJD MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla dies in Odisha

Bed Prakash Agarwalla, the MLA from Assembly constituency, died in a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 82.

Also a former in the former Biju Patnaik government, Agarwalla was undergoing treatment at the hospital, said sources.

Agarwalla had been elected to Legislative Assembly for six times in his career, four times from and twice from Patkuras.

and several other political leaders condoled the death of the

Describing Agarwalla as an able parliamentarian and administrator, said his death is a great loss for him and the party.

His organisational ability and dedication for the welfare of the general public will be remembered forever, he added.

The polling in Assembly, which is scheduled in the fourth phase on April 29, is expected to be rescinded following Deb's demise.

--IANS

cd/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)