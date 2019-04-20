Sanders defends herself over Mueller report revelation

After admitting to investigators for that she delivered a false statement from the podium, Sarah Sanders has defended herself saying she made the remark in "the heat of the moment".

The redacted Mueller report that was released on Thursday revealed that Sanders had acknowledged that her repeated claim in 2017 that she had personally communicated with "countless" FBI officials who told her they were happy with Donald Trump's decision to fire as the agency's was a "slip of the tongue" and not founded on any facts, reports

Asked during a TV interview on Friday if the report had damaged her credibility, Sanders responded that she had made the statement in "the heat of the moment", and that it was not "a scripted talking point".

"I'm sorry that I wasn't a robot like the that went out for two and a half years and repeated time and time again that there was definitely Russian collusion between the and his campaign."

She said the point she was making "is that a number of both current and former FBI agents agreed with the James Comey was a disgraced leaker who tried to politicise and undermine the very agency he was supposed to run".

Hogan Gidley, a spokesman, said of the development on Friday night: "The staff will never be lectured on truth-telling from the media that pushed a flat-out lie about for two years."

Sanders, who has often accused of spreading "fake news" about Trump, was just a footnote in Mueller's 448-page report.

According to the report, the false statements that drew the Mueller team's attention were made in May 2017, when Sanders sought to defend Trump's firing of Comey, reported.

On May 10, when a pushed back on Sanders' claim that "the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director," and quoted an FBI who said "the vast majority of the bureau is in favour of Comey", she said: "Look, we've heard from countless members of the FBI that say very different things."

The report also said that Sanders spoke with Trump after the press briefing, and the President "told her she did a good job and did not point out any inaccuracies in her comments".

