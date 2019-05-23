JUST IN
BJP ally Apna Dal wins both LS seats it contested in UP

IANS  |  Lucknow 

The Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has won both the Lok Sabha seats that it contested from Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has won from Mirzapur while Pakodi Lal Kol has won from Robertsganj.

In 2014, the Apna Dal had contested only two seats, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh, and had won both. The party has thus maintained its 100 per cent success rate.

The breakaway faction of the Apna Dal, led by Krishna Patel, failed to win even a single seat. The party had contested on the Congress symbol as it did not have its own symbol.

