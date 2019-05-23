BJP ally Apna Dal wins both LS seats it contested in UP

The Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has won both the Lok Sabha seats that it contested from and

has won from while Pakodi Lal Kol has won from

In 2014, the had contested only two seats, and Pratapgarh, and had won both. The party has thus maintained its 100 per cent success rate.

The breakaway faction of the Apna Dal, led by Krishna Patel, failed to win even a single seat. The party had contested on the symbol as it did not have its own symbol.

--IANS

amita/kr

