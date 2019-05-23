Lalu's daughter trailing in Patliputra seat

After leading in over a dozen rounds of counting, Rashtriya chief Lalu Prasad's elder daughter is now trailing from the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat in

Ram Kirpal Yadav, the BJP candidate from the seat, is leading by 30,000 votes.

This seat is a prestige one for Lalu and his family. In the last polls, Bharti unsuccessfully contested from the seat and in the 2009 polls, Lalu was himself defeated.

