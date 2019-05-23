BJP will remain much indebted to people: Uttarakhand CM

on Thursday said the (BJP) will remain heavily indebted to the people of for giving the party an unprecedented victory in the elections.

"We will remain heavily indebted to the people for giving us the full blessings in the elections," an elated Rawat said, amid rapturous celebrations at the party headquarters here.

Rawat also cautioned the opposition about questioning the credibility of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in their defeat and, instead, accept the verdict with all humility and grace.

"This will amount to insulting the verdict of the people," he said.

Recalling Narendra Modi's statement, Rawat said that he had called for more than 300 seats and people, in turn, have responded with their full mandate.

Referring to Modi's recent visit to Kedarnath, Rawat said that Lord had given the his full blessings.

"I also pray to to fulfill the dream of Modi in his efforts to make a new by 2022," the said.

He said that this was the first time in the country that there was no anti-incumbency factor operating against the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

Rawat also noted that the ruling BJP has got between 51 to 67 per cent of the votes in all the five Lok Sabha seats of the state, which is also unprecedented.

--IANS

str/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)