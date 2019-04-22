BJP candidate tried to divide Bengal, fled Darjeeling: Mamata

Minister on Monday hit out at and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the state S.S. Ahluwalia, accusing him of "conspiring to divide Bengal" by fomenting unrest in the hills and later fleeing from there.

Ahluwalia, the sitting from Darjeeling, has been fielded by the from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 polls.

"I have heard that the person, who wanted to divide Bengal, is contesting from here. Do you people know how much trouble he had caused in He created unrest in the peaceful hills," Banerjee said at an election rally in district's Dewandighi.

"He was the of Darjeeling but fled from there during crisis. Now he is seeking votes from you people. Why would people vote for him? Do not choose someone who conspired to divide Bengal..

"Always remember that he stoked fire in the beautiful He is a close friend of (the of the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha that spear-headed the Gorkhaland agitation in in 2017)," she said without naming Ahluwalia.

Vouching for the Trinamool candidate Mamtaz Sanghamitra, Banerjee said she will not allow anyone to spread fire in Bengal again.

"Our candidate is a doctor and local resident. Elect her. She is very laborious... we will not forgive BJP for what they have done to this country in the last five years," she said.

In another meeting held in the district's Raina, Banerjee attacked the for threatening to implement the National Register of Citizens in Bengal and termed it as "the NRC government".

"Your government is the NRC government, a government that kills people. We do not believe in such a government," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that the Left- and the BJP have joined hands in the state to defeat the Trinamool and make Modi the again.

"Congress-CPI-M and BJP have joined hands to make Modi the They are not able to fight me and my party on the basis of political ideology and development. We have collaborated with people. Modi babu has to be ousted. It is our only aim," said the Trinamool supremo.

"Their (BJP) time is up. They will not be able to win anywhere this time. It is time to politically bury BJP in the 2019 elections," she added.

