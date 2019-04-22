VVIP voters in Gandhinagar: Modi, Amit Shah, Advani

What is common to Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley, BJP Amit Shah, BJP patriarch L.K. Advani, All of them are voters in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, most areas of which are in Ahmedabad city.

The reached Gandhinagar on Monday evening where he will put up at the Raj Bhawan and is scheduled to vote at the in Ranip area of Ahmedabad at 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Vikrant Pandey on Monday inspected the polling booth at and supervised the security arrangements for the visit of the

Modi had in 2014 and in the Assembly elections of 2017 come here to cast his vote.

In 2014, had got into a controversy for taking a selfie with party symbol Lotus in the campus of the polling station. He had also drawn large crowd of onlookers and supporters while he came to cast his vote in 2014 and 2017.

He is likely to be welcomed by Amit Shah, who is also the party's candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. is scheduled to exercise his franchise at at 9 a.m.

Besides Modi and Amit Shah, Jaitley and would also vote in upper middle class areas of Ahmedabad, while Advani would exercise his franchise at a in the walled city area of Khanpur at 12.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, and Karnataka would both vote at their hometown and BJP at his hometown Bhavnagar, both in the Saurashtra region.

Senior Ahmed Patel, who also hails from Gujarat, would vote at his Piraman village in South Gujarat's district while and former President Bharatsinh Solanki, the candidate from seat, would vote in the central Gujarat towns of and respectively.

of Opposition and candidate from Amreli constituency Paresh Dhanani would exercise his franchise at Amreli town.

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)