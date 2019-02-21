Mamata urges people to respect all languages

Chief Minister Thursday urged people to respect all languages, but take pride in their mother tongue.

She took to in the morning to extend her heartfelt greetings to all on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

"Best wishes to all on International Mother Language Day. Respect all languages but take pride in your mother tongue," she tweeted.

International Mother Language Day is observed around the world on February 21 to promote awareness on linguistic and cultural diversity.

