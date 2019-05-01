Trinamool seeks EC surveillance for BJP's Arjun Singh

Seeking stringent measures in West Bengal's Lok Sabha constituency, the state's ruling Congress on Wednesday urged the to keep the BJP's candidate Arjun Singh, who switched to the saffron outfit recently from the state's ruling party, under "surveillance".

Trinamool's outgoing is seeking re-election from the constituency which will go to hustings during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 6.

" re-contesting from the seat and the party requested surveillance for Arjun Singh," sources in the said.

Meeting Aariz Aftab, leader said there was a "disturbance in yesterday".

"Bombs were hurled and the movement of goons have increased. Our party and candidate have complained to the commission and the police observer," he said.

In Assembly segment, under the constituency, some vehicles were set on fire, during clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers.

Asked if they had appealed for surveillance on Arjun Singh, Roy said: "In these cases, if the EC feels the requirement of any specific step against a candidate, a party or any other person, they will take it."

"We have submitted the copy of our specific complaints to the CEO," he added.

