Trinamool seeks EC surveillance for BJP's Arjun Singh

Seeking stringent measures in West Bengal's Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, the state's ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to keep the BJP's candidate Arjun Singh, who switched to the saffron outfit recently from the state's ruling party, under "surveillance".
Trinamool's outgoing MP Dinesh Trivedi is seeking re-election from the Barrackpore constituency which will go to hustings during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 6.
"Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi re-contesting from the seat and the party requested surveillance for BJP leader Arjun Singh," sources in the Election Commission said.
Meeting state Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab, senior Trinamool leader Tapas Roy said there was a "disturbance in Barrackpore yesterday".
"Bombs were hurled and the movement of goons have increased. Our party and candidate have complained to the commission and the police observer," he said.
In Bhatpara Assembly segment, under the constituency, some vehicles were set on fire, during clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers.
Asked if they had appealed for surveillance on Arjun Singh, Roy said: "In these cases, if the EC feels the requirement of any specific step against a candidate, a party or any other person, they will take it."
"We have submitted the copy of our specific complaints to the CEO," he added.
