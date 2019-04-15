BJP contestant wants to put his lock on EVM strong rooms

Making an unusual request, candidate from Telangana's Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency on Monday sought the (EC)'s permission to also put his lock on the strong room where EVMs and VVPATs used to conduct elections during the first phase are stored.

wrote to the of the constituency which went to polls on April 11 and created a record with use of 12 electronic voting machines (EVMs) in each polling booth to accommodate 185 candidates, plus NOTA.

"I, Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP contestant from Nizamabda Parliamentary Constituency in the recently held to the Lok Sabha, request you to allow me to put my lock also to the strong room in which EVMs and VVPATs (voter-verified paper audit trail) used during to the House of People (Lok Sabha)-2019 are stored," he wrote in the letter.

As many as 178 farmers entered the fray in the Nizamabad constituency to highlight their problems including lack of remunerative prices for their produce. and K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter is seeking re-election from Nizamabad.

