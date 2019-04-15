BJP leader shot dead in Odisha

A was shot dead by unidentified men in Odisha's town late on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Mandal was shot at near Khurda BJP MLA candidate Kalucharan Khadayat's residence.

He sustained critical bullet injuries and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

--IANS

cd/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)