BJP leader shot dead in Odisha

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified men in Odisha's Khordha town late on Sunday, police said on Monday.
Khordha Mandal President Manguli Jena was shot at near Khurda BJP MLA candidate Kalucharan Khadayat's residence.
He sustained critical bullet injuries and was admitted to the Khordha district headquarters hospital. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors.
