5 held for assaulting woman, her family in Delhi

The on Sunday arrested five people for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and assaulting three of her family members near the emergency gate of the (AIIMS), a said.

The incident occurred at 3 p.m. when a group of over a dozen of security guards and bouncers assaulted the woman and her family members.

According to the woman's husband, Asghar Ali, his wife was at the hospital to look after their minor daughter, admitted at AIIMS on Monday with head injury. "On Friday, a bouncer misbehaved with her, outraged her modesty and assaulted her," he said.

"When we tried to file a complaint against the accused on Sunday, he along with over a dozen of bouncers and security guards abused and assaulted us in front of the policemen," Ali said. They were attacked with batons and iron pipes, he added.

The incident was captured by an eyewitness on camera and posted on social networking sites, where it went viral.

Ali , a resident of the Nizamuddin area, suffered head injury when he tried to shield his wife.

"We have registered a case of assault and outraging the modesty of woman against a group of unknown bouncers and security guards. We have arrested five people and are scanning CCTV footage to identify other accused, including bouncers," of Police (DCP) said.

