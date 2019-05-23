JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

DMK leads in Tamil Nadu's 20 Lok Sabha seats

Abide by what almighty decides: BJP candidate Puri

Business Standard

BJP leading in 8 LS seats in Karnataka

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka after the first round of vote count on Thrusday, an official said.

"The BJP is leading in Koppal, Uttara Kannada, Bijapur (SC), Bidar, Haveri, Bangalore Central, Bellary and Chikkaballapur over the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)," the official told IANS here.

Vote count in the 28 parliamentary seats, which started at 8 a.m., is underway in all the 28 counting centres across the southern state.

--IANS

fb/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements