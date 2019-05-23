DMK leads in Tamil Nadu's 20 Lok Sabha seats

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chennai 

The DMK-led alliance is leading in 20 of the 38 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, said the Election Commission of India.

According to the poll body, the DMK is leading in 14 seats and its alliance partner Congress in five.

DMK's Kanimozhi is leading in Thoothukudi against her closet rival BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Similarly in Pollachi, DMK's K.Shanmuga Sundaram is leading against AIADMK candidate C.Mahendran.

In Sivaganga, Congress candidate Karti P. Chidambaram is leading against his BJP rival H.Raja.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:48 IST

