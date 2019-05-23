JUST IN
BJP's Pragya Thakur leading in Bhopal in early trends

IANS  |  Bhopal 

BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading in early trends received after counting of postal ballots in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal constituency. Thakur is contesting against former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh.

Counting of ballots started at 8 a.m. in 51 district headquarters of the state's 29 parliamentary constituencies.

Some 9,000 security personnel have been deployed for the security of the vote count process in which around 15,000 government employees are involved. Counting of votes in the EVMs begins after postal ballot count.

Thu, May 23 2019. 09:42 IST

