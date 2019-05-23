NDA leading in Bihar

Bihar's ruling NDA is leading in eight seats of the state, early trends showed on Thursday

Giriraj Singh, the candidate from the Begusarai seat is ahead by over 1,000 votes. Former and candidate is trailing from the seat.

The other seats where the NDA is leading are Arrah, Patna Sahib, Supaul, Madhubani, Vaishali Darbhanga, Valmikinagar.

Meanwhile, candidate is leading from Pstliputra seat, while her rival, is trailing.

--IANS

ik/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)