JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Key Indian equity market indices open in green

Business Standard

NDA leading in Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar's ruling NDA is leading in eight Lok Sabha seats of the state, early trends showed on Thursday

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Begusarai seat is ahead by over 1,000 votes. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President and Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing from the seat.

The other seats where the NDA is leading are Arrah, Patna Sahib, Supaul, Madhubani, Vaishali Darbhanga, Valmikinagar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Misa Bharti is leading from Pstliputra seat, while her rival, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing.

--IANS

ik/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements