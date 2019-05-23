NDA leading in Bihar

-
Bihar's ruling NDA is leading in eight Lok Sabha seats of the state, early trends showed on Thursday
Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Begusarai seat is ahead by over 1,000 votes. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President and Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing from the seat.
The other seats where the NDA is leading are Arrah, Patna Sahib, Supaul, Madhubani, Vaishali Darbhanga, Valmikinagar.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Misa Bharti is leading from Pstliputra seat, while her rival, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing.
