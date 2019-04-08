BJP manifesto has strong nationalist vision: Jaitley

-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that Narendra Modi government has made India the world's fastest-growing economy while hitting out at the Congress, saying BJP's election manifesto was not prepared with a "tukde-tukde" mindset.
At the release of the party's "Sankalp Patra" here at party headquarters in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and others, Jaitley also said that the Modi government has been a "performing" regime and maintained that, in next five years, it will work to restrict poverty to single digit and ultimately eliminate it.
"From gloom and doom driven by policy paralysis of the UPA, we have made India, in the last five years, the fastest growing economy in the world," he told the gathering, adding "Our fiscal prudence since 1947 has been best ever for any government."
Calling Modi government a "highly performing government" which has fulfilled the 2014 manifesto, he said the BJP manifesto is "one of the government which will continue in government".
"This manifesto has not been prepared with a 'tukde-tukde' mindset and an Ivy League mindset. This has been prepared with a strong nationalist vision.
"The essence of our manifesto is to deplete poverty over next five years to single digit and than eventually to eliminate it," he said.
Jaitley said that as a "continuing government we will follow the same principle" under which resources will be given to the poor and the tax base expanded.
"Our new policy, new doctrine of striking terror in its origin has received global recognition," he said.
The senior BJP leader also said the party was committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution, which provides special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it is "discriminatory against non-permanent residents" of the state.
