12 candidates vie for 2 LS seats in Goa

Six candidates each remain in the fray for Goa's two parliamentary constituencies while 16 candidates will battle it out for three state Assembly by-elections to be held along with the polls on April 23.

On the last day for withdrawal of nominations on Monday, only two persons withdrew their nominations -- both from the Assembly battle.

In North Goa, sitting MP and Union for AYUSH Shripad Naik is in the race along with state Girish Chodankar, Aam Aadmi Party's Pradeep Padgaonkar, of the (Kamble group) and independent candidates Aishwarya and Bhagwant Kamat.

In South Goa, those in the contest are candidate Francisco Sardinha, BJP's Narendra Sawaikar, AAP's Elvis Gomes and Shiv Sena's Rakhi Naik. Two independents, and Mayur Khanconkar, are also in the fray.

is also facing three by Assembly constituency by-polls -- Mandrem, Mapusa and Shiroda.

Five candidates are in the fray for the Mandrem seat, including BJP's Dayanand Sopte, who deserted the Congress, necessitating the election.

In Mapusa, where the by-election was announced following the death of former BJP Francis D'Souza, his son has thrown his hat in the ring on a BJP ticket. He takes on Congress' Sudhir Kandolkar, NCP's Sanjay Barde, of the Suraksha Manch and Shekar Naik of the Two independent candidates are also in the fray.

Six candidates are in the fray in Shiroda: BJP's Subhash Shirodkar, Congress' Mahadev Naik, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Pandurang Dhavalikar, GSM's Santosh Satarkar and AAP's Yogesh Khandeparkar.

votes on April 23.

