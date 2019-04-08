BJP promises pension, extra income for farmers

The BJP promised in its election manifesto released on Monday to double farm income by 2022, extend PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers, and give pension for small and marginal farmers.

The 'Sankalpit Bharat Sashakt Bharat', released by and Amit Shah, also pledged an investment of Rs 25 lakh crore to improve productivity in the farm sector.

The Yojana (PM KISAN), announced in this year's Budget, aims to provide Rs 6,000 to 12.5 crore small and marginal farmers in the country.

The ruling party has promised to expand the coverage of the scheme to all the farmers in the country if it returns to power after the Lok Sabha election.

It said that a pension scheme will be launched for all small and marginal farmers of 60 years to ensure their social security.

Also, the BJP has promised to provide short-term loans up to Rs 1 lakh at zero per cent interest for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount.

The BJP said it will work towards reducing all agricultural imports and institute a predictable export and import policy with a built-in mechanism for encouraging exports and discouraging imports.

Timely availability of improved seeds of promising varieties at affordable rates with doorstep testing facilities features among the promises.

The party said it will build an efficient storage and transport mechanism for agriculture produce and a National Warehousing Grid will be established along National Highways to ensure necessary logistical linkages for warehousing of agricultural produce.

Also, a new Village Storage Scheme will be rolled out to enable the to store the agri-produce near his village and sell at a remunerative price at an appropriate time.

Also, loans at cheaper rates will be offered to farmers on the basis of storage receipt of the agri-produce.

The BJP said it will promote in an additional 20 lakh hectare of hilly, tribal and rain-fed areas and launch a to boost sales.

Also, gaushalas in the country will be linked to the promotion of organic farming and organic eco-tourism will be promoted.

The ruling party said it will launch a mission to double the honey production by developing infrastructural facilities and providing marketing support.

Bringing one crore hectares agricultural land under micro-irrigation, creation of 10,000 new Producer Organisations (FPOs) by 2022 and a mechanism of direct marketing of vegetables, fruits, dairy and are in the BJP manifesto.

It said a mobile app based system will be launched for promoting the availability of agri-implements on rental and custom hiring basis.

Enabling development of young agri-scientists to take advantage of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data analytics for more predictive and profitable precision agriculture will be on the party's agenda.

It said complete digitization of land records will be done on a mission mode on the lines of Aadhaar project.

For animal husbandry, the party said it will expand the coverage of immunization and eliminate the shortage of fodder, and roll out a model programme for periodic health check-up of all cattle and other domestic animals.

It will launch 'Matsya Sampada Yojana' with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, facilitate farming of sea-weed, pearl as well as ornamental fish, the BJP said.

