Passenger vehicle March sales down 3%: SIAM

Sale of passenger vehicles in the domestic market declined by 2.96 per cent on a year-on-year basis in March to 291,806 units, according to data released on Monday by the (SIAM).

Domestic sales of passenger vehicles in 2018 stood at 300,722 units, the data said.

Among the sub-segments of passenger vehicles, sale of passenger cars during the month was 177,949 units, 6.87 per cent lower than 191,082 units sold in the year ago period.

Further, the number of utility vehicles sold in rose by 1.90 per cent to 93,221 units in March 2018 while 20,636 vans were sold last month, up 13.65 per cent from 2018.

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales grew by 0.28 per cent to 109,030 units last month.

--IANS

ravi/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)