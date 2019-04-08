India must try to be developed nation by 2047: Modi

said on Monday that should aspire to be a developed country by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its Independence, and added that a BJP-led government will lay the foundation for this in the next five years.

Speaking at the release of the BJP election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections here, he also said that his government had focused on meeting the requirements of the people in the last five years and it will seek to fulfil their aspirations in the next five years.

He said the had already set targets for 2022, when the country will celebrate 75 years of its Independence.

"For that, the foundation has to be laid in the next five years," he said.

Modi said that the BJP will create dedicated ministries to address concerns related to water availability and fishermen.

--IANS

ps-bns/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)