Overall 56% turnout in Jammu, Baramulla LS seats: CEO

IANS  |  Jammu 

An overall 56 per cent of the votes were cast in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu and Baramulla Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday and the poll process ended peacefully, Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said.

Addressing a media conference, he said that 72.16 turnout was recorded in Jammu and 35.01 per cent in Baramulla.

However, despite the Election Commission saying that the poll process had ended peacefully, police sources said a Class 7 student, identified as Owais Ahmed, was killed in security force firing at a mob which attacked the polling party as it was leaving the polling station in Mandigam village of Handwara tehsil of Kupwara.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 20:58 IST

