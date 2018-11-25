BJP seeks votes in Lord Ram's, needs to be stopped: Yechury

The BJP and its allies are now seeking vote in Lord Ram's name, inciting religious sentiments, creating Hindu-Muslim divide, CPI-M leader said on Sunday, adding that his party aims to defeat their divisive and set up a secular state.

"The BJP and its partners are now seeking vote in the name of 'Ram'," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said addressing the party's state conference here in

"The agitation against the verdict on in and launching of "Shri Ramayana Express" from Ayodhya in to Rameswaram in are part of a game plan of the BJP and RSS to create communal and religious polarisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," the said.

The and its partners ahead of the next year's are "inciting the religious sentiments, creating Hindu-Muslim and ethnic divisions", he added.

Yechury said that the CPI-M has been campaigning with three missions -- defeat BJP, broaden and strengthen the Left movement and to set up a secular government.

The CPI-M urged the Narendra Modi led government to bring back the Rs 12 lakh crore money, according to him, looted by the absconding millionaires and others and to spend the cash for the development of the country.

He also asked him to provide and education besides creating jobs for the youths.

"Modi (Narendra Modi)-Shah (Amit Shah) group is running the country. Our efforts will be to consolidate the anti-BJP votes and to broaden the alternative before the next general elections," the CPI-M said.

Earlier addressing the opening session, CPI-M said that since the BJP led government came to power in in March, its workers and goons carried over 5,000 attacks on the Left and other opposition parties' -- their houses, business establishments and other assets.

"There is no democracy in Tripura now under the BJP governance. Prople's freedom curtailed, no free expression of opinion allowed and democratic rights are slashed," the CPI-M leader alleged.

Dhar said the 22nd state conference, was reduced to a two-day affair instead of three days and there would be no open rally for the first time in view of the "prevailing abnormal situation due to state-wide political violence and atrocities by the ruling BJP workers and their gangsters".

