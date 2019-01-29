BJP will drive out infiltrators from Bengal: Amit Shah

Coming down heavily on the government on the refugee crisis, on Tuesday said if elected to power, the BJP will ensure citizenship to all refugees and drive away all the infiltrators from Bengal.

"The infiltrators, the Rohingiyas are welcomed in Bengal, but the refugees who come to protect themselves and their families do not have place here. I want to assure all the refugees staying in Bengal that they will be given citizenship by the Modi government," Shah said at a public rally in district's Contai.

"The refugees including Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, who came to Bengal should be given Indian citizenship. Modi ji wants to give them citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Mamata and her party should reveal whether they would support the Bill in the Rajya Sabha," he said.

Shah said that neither the current Trinamool regime nor the communists and would address the infiltration issue in Bengal as they consider the infiltrators as

"If you want to make Bengal free from infiltrators, Mamata, Communists or cannot help you. They need the votes of the infiltrators. If anyone can do it, it is Narendra Modi and BJP," the said.

"Should cow smuggling be stopped or allowed? Can stop cow smuggling or infiltration? They cannot, because infiltrators are their vote banks. Elect BJP to power once. We will make sure every single infiltrator is thrown out," he said amid massive cheers from the crowd.

Shah said while the 2019 Lok Sabha polls might be a battle to re-elect Narendra Modi as the in rest of the country, in Bengal it is a challenge to rebuild the lost 'golden Bengal' (a term coined by Rabindranath Tagore).

"Bengal used to lead the nation culturally, politically, socially. But what has happened to Bengal? Where did Tagor's 'Sonar Bangla' go?"

"The 2019 election in Bengal is not to elect or remove a political party from power or to make Narendra Modi the again. It can be so for the rest of the country, but here it is an election to rebuild the 'golden Bengal'," he said.

He said once BJP comes to power in Bengal, it will hunt down all the fraudsters who defrauded nearly 25 lakh people in the state through various chit fund schemes.

