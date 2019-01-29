Maharashtra leaders mourn demise of George Fernandes

leaders cutting across political lines mourned the demise of veteran trade unionist and former George Fernandes, here on Tuesday.

described him as "one of the fiercest leaders of the working class in in the post-Independence era, who was a of the masses with unprecedented popularity".

"Fernandes served as in various governments. I had the privilege of working with him in the government led by At my instance, Fernandes had unveiled a statue of Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt in Karimnagar, Telangana," Rao recalled.

Chief said that the stormy petrel of the post-Independence era has gone and the nation has lost an important political functionary.

"We have lost a tall in Indian Apart from his other achievements, he had been a first and fought his long battle for the welfare and rights of the workers and poor," Fadnavis said.

Congress said the country has lost "a soulful leader" who fought for the workers, the poor, the downtrodden and the labour classes.

"His one word could shut down and the working classes have lost a who served well in different capacities as union minister," Chavan said.

said the country has lost a who dedicated his life to the commoners.

"He was an influential fluent orator, having command over many languages, and my close friend... I have lost a senior colleague in public life," Pawar said.

Expressing grief, former said "Fernandes liked reminding me that he had also represented the South (constituency) before I was born" and would walk home from Parliament daily sans any security."

NCP said that the nation has lost "a who led from the front, and a political stalwart."

Starting his unionism and political life in Mumbai in the 1950s, Fernandes, 88, passed away in at a private hospital following

--IANS

qn/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)