BJP wins all five seats in Uttarakhand

Repeating the feat of 2014, the BJP on Thursday scored a big victory in bagging all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In all the five seats, the candidates won by more than 2 to 3 lakh votes.

scored an emphatic victory by 3.39 lakh votes against and former Minister from Nainital seat.

In Haridwar, BJP's candidate and former Minister defeated Congress' Ambrish Kumar by 2.58 lakh votes.

In Tehri, Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of the BJP defeated state by nearly three lakh votes.

In Pauri, crushed Congress' Manish Khanduri, son of BJP stalwart B.C. Khanduri, by nearly three lakh votes.

In Almora, BJP candidate and Union for Textiles Ajay Tamta defeated Congress' Pradip Tamta by 2.32 lakh votes.

In 2014, the BJP had made a clean sweep winning all the five seats in the state.

--IANS

ssp/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)