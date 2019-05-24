BJP wins all five seats in Uttarakhand

Repeating the feat of 2014, the BJP on Thursday scored a big victory in Uttarakhand bagging all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state.
In all the five seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates won by more than 2 to 3 lakh votes.
BJP state President Ajay Bhatt scored an emphatic victory by 3.39 lakh votes against Congress General Secretary and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Nainital seat.
In Haridwar, BJP's candidate and former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank defeated Congress' Ambrish Kumar by 2.58 lakh votes.
In Tehri, Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of the BJP defeated state Congress chief Pritam Singh by nearly three lakh votes.
In Pauri, BJP National Secretary Tirath Singh Rawat crushed Congress' Manish Khanduri, son of BJP stalwart B.C. Khanduri, by nearly three lakh votes.
In Almora, BJP candidate and Union Minister of state for Textiles Ajay Tamta defeated Congress' Pradip Tamta by 2.32 lakh votes.
In 2014, the BJP had made a clean sweep winning all the five seats in the state.
--IANS
ssp/rs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU