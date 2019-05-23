BJP celebrates in Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday celebrated in Uttarakhand as the saffron party was set for a landslide victory in all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state.
In the state's party headquarters here, a large number of workers gathered and distributed sweets. They also burst crackers at number of places.
BJP was also all set to repeat the feat of 2014 when it won all the five seats, a unique record in the state.
State BJP President Ajay Bhatt who was leading against Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat from the Nainital seat congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We are doing better than 2014. This is unprecedented. We congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his mammoth efforts to give BJP the historic victory," said Bhatt.
