BJP wins five seats in Delhi; leading at two

Maintaining its hold over Delhi, the on Thursday won five of the seven seats here, while it was leading at two.

In 2014 the BJP had bagged all the seven seats here.

While Delhi's ruling was second on all the seats in in 2014, it came third on five of the seven seats in 2019. The was second on five seats this time.

The BJP had won on the East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West and West seats. It is leading on Chandni Chowk and South Delhi.

It won the West and the North West Delhi seats with a margin of over 5.5 lakhs.

In West Delhi, Parvesh won with highest margin in the city -- 5,78,486 votes -- against Congress' Mahabal Mishra.

He bagged the seat with 8,65,648 (60.05 per cent) votes while Mishra got 2,87,162 (19.92 per cent) votes.

AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar came third with 2,51,873 (17.47 per cent) votes.

In North West Delhi seat, singer-turned-politician won the seat with a margin of 5,53,897 against AAP's Gugan Singh.

bagged the seat with 8,48,663 (60.49 per cent) votes and Gugan Singh came second with 2,94,766 (21.01 per cent) votes.

Congress' was third with 2,38,882 (16.88 per cent) votes.

The BJP retained East Delhi and North East Delhi seats with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes.

BJP's cricketer-turned-politician won the East Delhi seat by a margin of 3,91,222 votes over his rival and former Delhi Lovely.

While Gambhir bagged the seat with 6,96,156 (55.35 per cent) votes, Lovely got 3,04,934 (24.24 per cent) votes.

AAP's Atishi was third with 2,19,328 (17.44 per cent) votes.

Delhi BJP won the North East Delhi Lok Sabah seat here with a margin of 3,66,102 votes against former Delhi and senior

While Tiwari got 7,87,799 (53.9 per cent) votes, Dikshit was second with 4,21,697 (28.85 per cent) votes.

Out of the total 14,61,475 votes, Aam Aadmi Party's Dilip Pandey came third and got 1,90,856 (13.06 per cent) votes. He lost his deposit.

In the BJP won with a margin of over 2.5 lakhs.

Sitting won the seat with 5,04,206 (54.77 per cent) votes against Congress's Ajay Maken, who got 2,47,702 (26.91 per cent) votes.

AAP's Brijesh Goyal got 1,50,342 (16.33 per cent). He lost his deposit.

