NDA's win is due to Modi's efforts: AIADMK

The AIADMK on Thursday said the victory of BJP-led (NDA) is due to who provided good governance, treating patriotism and service to people as his key tasks.

In a joint statement issued here O. Panneerselvam, Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, and K. Palaniswami, Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister, said at the national level the BJP and its alliance partners have won the polls.

"It is a victory for Narendra Modi's efforts who for the past five years gave good governance and treated patriotism and service to people as his two eyes," the two AIADMK leaders said.

They said though the party has lost in the elections, the results show that the party's vote share is largely intact.

The two leaders also said the results of the by-elections for the 22 assembly constituencies show that AIADMK has the credentials to rule the state.

