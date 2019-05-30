BJP worker stabbed to death in Bengal

Ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, a (BJP) was on Thursday stabbed to death in West Bengal's district, police said.

Shushil Mondal, 50, who is said to be a BJP worker, was stabbed to death "and we are looking for the accused person", an of station said.

According to informed sources, Mondal was putting up BJP flags to celebrate the Modi's swearing-in ceremony when he was attacked.

Asked if the family had complained about a political connection to the murder, the said: "A man has died, another is accused and the common practice of political blame-game has started. We are looking into the matter."

