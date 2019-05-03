Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting third child

is pregnant with her third child with husband and

The revealed the news at the premiere of Reynolds' film "Pokemon: Pikachu" here on Thursday by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The couple already has two daughters, and Inez, who were not present at the premiere. and got married in 2012.

"I've always wanted a big family. Oh, I'd love 30 (children), if I could," the "Gossip Girl" had told a magazine in the past.

The named their first daughter after Reynolds' father. He has joked about the unisex name, saying: "In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I feel like we're not really breaking any new ground here. I mean, I didn't call her 'Summer Squash Meadowlark'."

has said she wants their children to have "the same normal life" the couple had growing up. "We don't ever want to rob them of what we had because then we'd feel really selfish."

--IANS

sug/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)