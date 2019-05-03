'PM Narendra Modi' to release on May 24

Bollywood biopic "PM Narendra Modi" will hit the theatres on May 24, after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced, the makers said on Friday.

The film, on the life of Narendra Modi, was stopped just a night before its worldwide release on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off.

The said that any material which disturbs a level playing field should not be allowed.

said: "As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and given the curiosity and excitement about the film, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results (to be announced on May 23).

"We will now release our film on May 24."

Since the election end on May 19, Ssingh said it will "only have 4 days promotions before its release".

"I hope now nobody will have any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release," he added.

The film has playing Modi.

Other cast members include Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, and

Directed by Omung Kumar B, and co-produced by Ssingh, and Anand Pandit, the film will traverse the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the of

