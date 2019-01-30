Ryan Reynolds all set to star in action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'

is revisiting the romantic comedy genre, but this time with a twist!

The 42-year-old is starring and producing the action-comedy film titled 'Shotgun Wedding', reported Weekly.

The 'Deadpool' star will produce the film through his Maximum Effort production company alongside Mandeville Films' and

The 'Pitch Perfect' is helming the project. The film is based on an original script and pitch by Mark Hammer, and will collaborate for the script.

The upcoming project reunites with Lieberman and Hoberman, who worked together on the 2009 rom-com 'The Proposal' which co-starred

"I haven't done a romantic comedy since The Proposal but I just fell in love with 'Shotgun Wedding'. It's so refreshing and surprising. I can't wait to bring it to life with Jason, Todd, Dave and the great team at Lionsgate," said in a statement.

The film centres around a couple whose extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place.

In his statement, Lionsgate said the film will "showcase" Reynolds' "incredibly versatile talents," making note of "Ryan's trademark wit and action chops."

'Shotgun Wedding' also marks the return of Reynolds to Lionsgate, which released 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'.

Reynolds' upcoming films include Michael Bay's '6 Underground' and his work as a voice-over artist in 'Pokemon: Pikachu.

