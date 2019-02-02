JUST IN
Business Standard

Boat carrying Kumbh pilgrims capsize, no injuries

IANS  |  Prayagraj 

A boat carrying Kumbh Mela pilgrims capsized in the Ganga here on Saturday but there were no reports of any injuries, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi said the accident took place after the boat got stuck in the riverbed due to shallow waters and turned turtle.

The pilgrims were rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 12:14 IST

