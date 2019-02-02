HC grants more time to CBI to probe wrestler Narsingh Yadav's complaint

The on Friday granted one month more to CBI to probe Narsingh Yadav's complaint related to doping filed ahead of 2016 Rio

The told Justice that it needs more time to probe the case as it is in process of obtaining the statement of members of the (CAS).

The investigation agency has send requests to question the foreign nationalsA through diplomatic channels.

Narsingh had tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Rio and was debarred from representing Thereafter, Yadav filed a complaint alleging that his was spiked.

Narsingh had lodged the complaint after the (CAS) upheld the (WADA)'s decision not to give a clean chit to the in the doping matter. He has been banned for four year.

CBI also told he court that is one of best of the country and has full sympathy with him. CBI also assured that it is trying to conclude the investigation as early as possible.

The probe agency also filed a report in a sealed cover.

Claiming that after his several representations to the to complete the probe went unheeded, he moved the high court seeking speedy disposal of his complaint.

The court has listed the matter in March for further hearing.

CBI Ripudaman Singh Bhardwaj has told the court that the probe agency has to question members of the CAS panel and the scientists involved in the decision-making process who are foreign nationals.

--IANS

akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)