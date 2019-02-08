Australia, US seize largest ever meth shipment

US authorities have confiscated almost a billion dollars' worth of bound for in the largest-ever seizure of the drug on American soil, announced on Friday after a joint operation.

Around 1.7 tonnes of meth was seized in on January 9, along with smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin, quoted the (AFP) as saying.

The estimated street value of the meth was A$1.29 billion ($911 million) and was also the largest-ever shipment intended for

On Thursday, six people were arrested in the states of and New allegedly involved with the US-based crime syndicate believed behind the record-breaking shipment.

"Hundreds of thousands of dollars of proceeds of crime was located during the in Woodstock, and about 6.5 kg of (meth) was found at a property in Keilor Downs," the AFP said in a statement.

Three of those arrested in will appear at later on Friday.

"By stopping this, we have ensured criminals will not profit from the immense pain these drugs would have caused our community," said Bruce Hill, a for the AFP organised crime unit.

James Carouso, the US to Australia, said that "this historic seizure highlights just how important the US-Australian partnership is in protecting Americans and Australians alike. Every day, US and Australian work together to keep us all safe".

Last month, police in Australia arrested cabin crew for Malaysia-based carrier Malindo Air on accusations they helped smuggle heroin and meth worth millions of dollars from to Australian cities, as part of a multinational syndicate.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)