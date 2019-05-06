Bollywood 'Baby Doll' Sunny Leone gets son dancing

Sunny Leone's son is still a todlar, but that didn't stop her from making him dance to a number.

Sunny of the "Baby Doll" fame took to on Sunday to share a video in which she is seen holding on to her baby and dancing to the song "Gaddi moudan ge" along with actor-host Rannvijay Singha.

She captioned the video taken at an airport: "Off to #mtvsplitsvilla season 12! #SunnyLeone #TikTokwithSunny #returnoftiktok."

The former adult film star and her husband adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 and announced birth of her sons, and Asher, via surrogacy last year.

Currently on a work trip to Jaipur, she is setting the town on fire by posing in a floral bikini. "Pulled this bikini after a long time! Time for a swim in my private villa pool here in Jaipur," she posted on on Monday.

