Amy Jackson, George Panayiotou engaged

and her partner George are officially engaged.

The couple, who is expecting their first child together, celebrated their engagement with a party here on Sunday.

Images and videos show and having a good time. In one of the videos, the two are seen dancing to music.

shared several clips as stories and in one of them, she was heard saying: "He put a ring on it!"

The "2.0" also shared a photograph from the engagement revelry, and captioned it: "The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thank you to all our amazing friends and family who made it so special so much love (Yayia doing the Greek traditions for us)."

In March this year, the couple had revealed that she is expecting her first child with George. She shared a post on Instagram, and said how the couple "can't wait to meet the little one."

The 27-year-old made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

She was also seen in Bollywood films like "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".

