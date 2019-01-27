Bradley Cooper surprises fans at Gaga's show

made a surprise appearance at Lady Gagas show here.

The crowd at Las Vegas' Park Theater was treated to Cooper's surprise appearance during Gaga's finale performance of the song "Shallow", according to hollywoodreporter.com.

The song, which was nominated for an earlier this week, is the closing number of the "Enigma" show, the residency that kicked off in December last year.

Attendees had no idea a duet was in store when the appeared on stage. The two embraced and he followed Gaga to the piano.

"I even got you in ears," Gaga told of the monitors used during live stage performances.

"I can't hear anything," he cracked.

Following the performance, as each of Gaga's dancers took a bow and introduced themselves, shyly joined in and said: "Bradley, thank you." He then pitched his baseball cap into the crowd.

"Shallow" is slated to be performed at in February, reported variety.com.

