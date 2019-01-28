JUST IN
Business Standard

Brazil dam collapse: Death toll rises to 58, over 300 missing

IANS  |  Rio de Janeiro 

The death toll from Brazil's collapsed tailings dam climbed to 58, with 305 people still missing in southeast Brazil's Minas Gerais state, said local authorities.

Of the 58 victims, 19 have been identified. The missing people include residents of the destroyed area and workers from Brazilian mining company Vale, according to the state fire department, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 07:02 IST

