Brazil dam collapse: Death toll rises to 58, over 300 missing

The death toll from Brazil's collapsed climbed to 58, with 305 people still missing in southeast Brazil's state, said local authorities.

Of the 58 victims, 19 have been identified. The missing people include residents of the destroyed area and workers from Brazilian company Vale, according to the state fire department, reported on Monday.

--IANS

vin/

