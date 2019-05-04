Brazilian President cancels US visit after protests

Brazilian has abruptly cancelled a trip to receive a prestigious award following a storm of protest over his history of homophobic, racist and misogynist remarks and plans to erode environmental protections in the

The cancellation, announced suddenly on Friday, came after the original venue ditched the event, of City attacked his presence and major corporate sponsors pulled out, reported.

In a statement on Friday, Bolsonaro's spokesman, Otavio do blamed "resistance and deliberate attacks from the of and pressure from groups of interest". The said these attacks had been "ideological".

The annual Person of the Year award ceremony was due to be hosted on May 14 by the

Alongside the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, was to be honoured for "fostering closer commercial and diplomatic ties between and the US" and his "commitment to building a strong and durable partnership" between both countries, the chamber said.

The gala event was originally due to be hosted at the - but the museum pulled the event after criticism from LGBT and environmental groups.

Last month, said could not become a "gay tourism" paradise and his government has come under fire for plans to dismantle protections and develop protected indigenous reserves.

" is a dangerous man," tweeted de Blasio as he thanked the museum for its decision.

The gala event was moved to the Marquis hotel but then and Bain & Company, a management consulting company, pulled out.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)