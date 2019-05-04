Modi prays for Neeraj Chopra's quick recovery

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday prayed for a speedy recovery of Asian Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who recently underwent an elbow surgery.
It is reported that the surgery on Chopra's throwing right hand was done to remove bone fragments from his elbow joint.
"Neeraj, you're a brave youngster who has been making India proud continuously! Everyone is praying for your quick and complete recovery," Modi tweeted.
It is expected that it will take three to four months for Chopra to recover fully and thus his participation in the World Championships in Doha, slated to be held in September, remains uncertain.
"Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. Will require some months of rehabilitation before I can start back with throwing. Hoping to return stronger. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," Neeraj tweeted on Friday with a picture of himself in the hospital room.
The Haryana athlete had developed pain in his elbow while practising at the NIS Patiala in April.
The 21-year-old, who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as well as the Asian Games in 2018, will also have to miss a major part of the international season.
